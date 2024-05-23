FRANCES MACRON VOWS NOT TO GIVE IN TO VIOLENCE IN RIOT-HIT NEW CALEDONIA

France's Macron vows 'not to give in to violence' in riot-hit New Caledonia

France's president vowed Thursday "not to give in to violence" in riot-hit New Caledonia.

The priority is to restore peace and security in France's overseas territory, Emmanuel Macron said at a news conference during a visit to the archipelago in the Pacific that has been gripped by violence and riots for more than a week.

"The aim is to return to peace, and order as soon as possible," said Macron, noting that violence has gripped the island for more than 10 days.

The president also announced efforts to deliver urgent aid to the island to tackle financial, nutritional and medical issues caused by the violence.

He also urged all parties to make necessary efforts to ensure roadblocks are removed, so that the state of emergency could end.

POLITICAL PERSPECTIVE IN NEW CALEDONIA



The president said there is no going back on the results of a third referendum held in 2021, which led the archipelago to remain a French territory.

Macron said he does not wish to adopt the reform of electoral rules by force in the current context -- the bill that is at the core of the riots -- and said there could be new talks in the coming weeks.

He expressed his plan to negotiate and adopt a "comprehensive political deal" about the institutional and economic future of the island and enumerated three conditions for advancing in the preparation of such a deal -- the removal of roadblocks, removal of the state of emergency and the resumption of dialogue between the parties on the island.

"I wish is that this deal blends in our Constitution," he said.

The Pacific archipelago has been gripped by unrest since last week that was sparked by a bill to review electoral rules.

If changes to electoral rules are adopted, French nationals who have lived on the island nation for at least 10 years will be eligible to vote in local elections.

Locals, however, are concerned that the changes will dilute the indigenous Kanak population's vote.

France declared a state of emergency and deployed additional forces to assist local forces in reinstating order.

The French government's decision to ban access to the social media app TikTok in New Caledonia on May 15, soon after tensions rose, sparked controversy.

The government said it aimed to counter communication between rioters.

French human rights groups contested the ban before the Council of State and the government had to justify its decision upon request of the court.