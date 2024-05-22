Italy’s defense minister rushed to hospital

Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto was rushed to the hospital Tuesday after feeling unwell during a meeting of Italy's Supreme Defense Council.

Citing sources, Italy's Rai News reported that the meeting chaired by President Sergio Mattarella discussed defense and security matters.

Following a consultation with a doctor, Crosetto was taken to San Carlo di Nancy Hospital for further checks.

He was hospitalized in February at the same facility for pericarditis, a swelling and irritation of the thin saclike membrane surrounding the heart.

Crosetto has been serving as defense minister since 2022 in the coalition government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.













