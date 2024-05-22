Italy nabs 19 suspects including crime boss wanted by Türkiye on red notice

Italian police have captured 19 suspects including a crime boss wanted by Türkiye on red notice, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a statement on Wednesday.

The organized crime group is led by Baris Boyun, the minister said in a post on X.

Yerlikaya said the arrests came after collaboration by Türkiye's General Directorate of Security Anti-Smuggling and Organized Crime Directorate (KOM) with the Interpol-Europol Department and the Italian police in Rome.

Seventeen of the suspects arrested are Turkish nationals, while the others are Italians, he said.

The operation was carried out in Milan.

"We are determined to bring down organized crime groups and hold them accountable," Yerlikaya said.







