SLOVAKIAS PREMIER IN CRITICAL CONDITION AFTER ATTEMPTED ASSASSINATION

SMER-SSD party leader Robert Fico arrives to the party's headquarters after the country's early parliamentary elections, in Bratislava, Slovakia, October 1, 2023. (REUTERS File Photo)

Slovakia's Prime Minister Robert Fico remains in critical condition following an assassination attempt that unfolded Wednesday in the town of Handlova.

Fico was shot multiple times while engaging with supporters outside a cultural center after a government meeting.

Defense Minister Robert Kalinak on Thursday said doctors spent the night "fighting for his life."

The shooting, which rocked the quiet town 85 miles northeast of the capital Bratislava, saw at least four shots fired, leaving Fico critically wounded and prompting swift action from law enforcement.

A 71-year-old suspect is currently in custody, though authorities are still piecing together the motive behind the attack.