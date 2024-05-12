BELGIUMS NATIONAL BROADCASTER INTERRUPTS EUROVISION FINAL TO PROTEST ISRAELS BOMBING OF GAZA

Belgium's national broadcaster again interrupted the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 late Saturday to condemn Israel's violations of human rights and press freedom, as well as to call for a cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

Belgium's VRT television interrupted the Eurovision contest in Malmo, Sweden, to protest Israel's attacks on Gaza.

"We condemn human rights violations," it stated on X.

Earlier on Thursday night, VRT television interrupted the second semifinal of Eurovision to protest against Israel's attacks in Gaza.

"This is a trade union action. We condemn the human rights violations of the Israeli state. Additionally, Israel is destroying press freedom. Therefore, we are taking a temporary break from our broadcast. Now, ceasefire," it said in a statement.

Two Belgian ministers had previously expressed their displeasure with Israel's participation in the contest as long as its attacks on civilians in Gaza persisted.

Artists representing Belgium, Portugal, the UK, Ireland, Switzerland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Finland, and San Marino in the contest have also called for an immediate and long-term cease-fire in Gaza.

Various sectors from many European countries have also urged the contest's organizers to ban Israel from competing in the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 final, which is being held on Saturday evening in Malmo.