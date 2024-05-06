UK premier voices 'deep concern' over possible Israeli offensive in Rafah

The British prime minister has expressed "deep concern" over Israel's planned military incursion into Rafah, as Israel on Monday reportedly started evacuating some neighborhoods in the southern Gaza Strip city.

"I have been very consistent that we are concerned, deeply concerned, about the prospect of a military incursion into Rafah, given the number of civilians sheltering there and the importance of that crossing for aid," Rishi Sunak told Sky News, referring to the some 1.5 million Palestinians squeezed into the city, trying to take shelter from the war.

Asked about his message to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sunak said has made certain points "repeatedly" to Netanyahu.

"The priority right now should be on all parties, but particularly Hamas, to agree to a deal, to release hostages, and allow more aid to go in, as part of a temporary pause, which will allow to build a sustainable cease-fire," noted Sunak.

He added: "That is the best way to end the suffering, and that is what I will continue to call on all parties to do."

The interview clearly took place before Hamas announced Monday that it had agreed to such a deal. Israel has yet to respond to Hamas' move. Netanyahu last week spoke of proceeding with an offensive in Rafah "with or without" a cease-fire deal.

On Monday Israel reportedly began evacuating some neighborhoods in Rafah despite widespread opposition from the international community to its plans to invade the city.

Rafah is home to more than 1.5 million Palestinians, who have taken refuge from the war launched by Israel following a Hamas attack last Oct. 7 that killed some 1,200 people.

Since then, the Israeli onslaught has killed more than 34,600 Palestinians, mostly women and children, besides causing a humanitarian catastrophe.

Nearly seven months into the Israeli war, vast tracts of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85% of the enclave's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, clean water, and medicine, according to the UN.