SPANISH PREMIER DECIDES TO CONTINUE LEADING GOVT AFTER ALLEGATIONS AGAINST HIS WIFE

The Spanish prime minister on Monday announced that he decided to continue to lead the government after several days of political uncertainty amid corruption allegations against his wife Begona Gomez.

Considering the allegations as a "campaign of harassment and demolition" against him and against his wife, Pedro Sanchez said: "I have decided to continue."

Sanchez added: "I assume the decision to continue with even more strength as head of the Presidency of the Government of Spain."

The prime minister noted that he had informed King Felipe VI of his decision.

Sanchez criticized opposition parties on Wednesday, saying they had collaborated with those circulating the claims against his wife, and announced that he will give himself time until next Monday to announce his decision to whether resign or continue.

His remarks came after a probe by Investigative Court Number 41 of Madrid was initiated against Gomez for alleged crimes of influence peddling and business corruption. That was after a complaint from the right-wing Clean Hands trade union.













