Italy’s Prime Minister Meloni to run for European elections

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni announced on Sunday her candidacy at the European Parliament's elections in June, in a bid to boost support for her Brothers of Italy party.

"I decide to join the fray to lead the lists of Brothers of Italy in all electoral constituencies," she told supporters at a party convention in the Southern Italian city of Pescara.

Meloni, who also chairs the conservative group of European parties, said she wants to create a center-right majority at the next European Parliament.

"We want to send the left to the opposition also in the European Union. It's a difficult task but it is possible and we have to try," she added.

Expected to be elected, Meloni will leave her European Parliament seat to the next candidate in line in her party's electoral list and continue to be prime minister of Italy.

Other party leaders such as Democratic Party leader Elly Schlein, now sitting in the Italian parliament, are also expected to run and then leave their seat to party colleagues.

Although a strong critic of EU institutions when in opposition, Meloni shifted to much more pro-European stances after she became premier.

Her party is still the most popular in Italy, with around 27% support, according to latest polls.