SCHOLZ SEES GOOD IMPETUS IN MACRONS SPEECH ON EUROPE

DPA EUROPE Published April 25,2024

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he supports in principle the measures proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron to create an economically stronger and more secure Europe.



The common goal of France and Germany is "that Europe remains strong," Scholz said on Thursday in response to Macron's keynote speech earlier in the day in Paris.



"Your speech contains good ideas on how we can achieve this," Scholz added in the post to the social media platform X, formerly Twitter.



Macron warned in his speech at the Sorbonne University that Europe currently faces great risks and "a turning point" in the next decade.



He called for a European Union defence strategy with a common arms industry and accelerated armament financed by EU funds in order to cope with the threat posed by Russia.



Macron also argued that trade policy must be reconsidered in view of industrial policy and subsidies from China and the United States for their own domestic industries.



"Together we will move the EU forward: politically and economically," said Scholz.



