Israeli airstrike kills 2, injures 6 in southern Lebanon

Two people were killed and six others injured in an Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon on Tuesday, according to Lebanese media.

Fighter jets struck a house in the town of Hanin, killing a woman and her niece and injuring six people, the state-run National News Agency reported.

There was no immediate Israeli comment on the report.

The Israeli army launched airstrikes against Hezbollah sites in southern Lebanon early Tuesday following a drone attack by the Lebanese group on Acre in northern Israel.

The escalation followed the death of two Hezbollah members in Israeli airstrikes in Lebanon.

Tensions have escalated along Lebanon's border with Israel since last October when the Israeli army launched a deadly military offensive on the Gaza Strip that killed nearly 34,200 people following a Hamas attack, amid an exchange of cross-border attacks between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides had fought a full-scale war in 2006.