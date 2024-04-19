Denmark urges Iran, Israel to show ‘restraint’

Denmark on Friday expressed its concern over the reported Israeli attack inside Iran and encouraged both countries to show "restraint."

Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen said on X: "Concerned by news of another attack in the Middle East following Iran's destructive attack against Israel," adding: "Strongly encourage all parties to show restraint."

The remarks came after a reported Israeli attack on Iran as sounds of heavy explosions were heard in at least two Iranian cities in the wee hours of Friday morning.

Rasmussen also said Denmark and its partners are working tirelessly to prevent the situation from getting out of control.

The explosions in Iran came amid heightened tensions between arch-foes Iran and Israel after Saturday's unprecedented attack by Tehran involving hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel, which Iran said was in response to the April 1 attack on the Iranian Consulate in Syria.

Israel has vowed a military response to the Iranian weekend attack despite many Western countries urging restraint and de-escalation of tensions.