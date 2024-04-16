German police raid 14 properties of suspected drug dealers

Police in western Germany conducted searches targeting 12 suspected drug dealers.



A total of 14 properties on the border between the states of Lower Saxony and North Rhine Westphalia were investigated, a police spokeswoman said on Tuesday morning.



Special forces were also deployed, she said.



The proceedings concern suspected cocaine dealers aged between 19 and 50, who have been accused of over 400 offences since August 2022.



The searches took place in a bar, a clubhouse and several private homes.



According to the investigators, they confiscated a sports car, five slot machines, more than €21,000 ($22,300) in cash, 14 smartphones, four prohibited stabbing weapons, gold jewelry, narcotics and tablets.



Arrest warrants were issued for two of the suspects, who are now in custody.



