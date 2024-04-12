Polish president says NATO states must boost ammunition production

Polish President Andrzej Duda has appealed to other NATO states to increase the production of ammunition to deter potential attacks from Russia.



"The whole of Europe must join forces with the United States to produce more [ammunition], especially artillery shells. This is necessary to ensure our security," said Duda in an interview on Lithuanian television on Thursday evening.



If NATO really wanted to deter potential attacks, it would have to produce the same quantity as Russia, said Duda.



Duda was in Lithuania for a summit of the states of the so-called Three Seas Initiative in Vilnius. The grouping brings together 13 EU member states situated along the north-south axis between the Baltic, Adriatic and Black Seas.



Duda said Russia would soon be able to produce more than 2 million artillery shells per year and called the supply of ammunition in NATO countries completely inadequate.



The Polish president also urged for a "tough policy to increase the defence potential in the West." This was the "most important task" of NATO states today, including the countries of Central Europe.



He said this and the support of Ukraine would enable the West to defend itself against Russian imperialism.



Ukraine has been fending off a full-scale Russian invasion for more than two years and is largely dependent on Western support for its military equipment.



