Suspected shotgun fire targets mosque in northwestern France

A mosque in the northern French department of Manche was targeted by suspected shotgun fire, according to media reports Tuesday.

The front door of the mosque in Cherbourg-en-Cotentin was damaged during the attack late Monday.

Police were deployed to ensure the security of the mosque.

Police presence will be increased around the mosque during Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan, according to authorities.

The Le Mans Governorship expressed solidarity with the mosque management and community in a post on X.