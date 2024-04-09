German climate activists continue hunger strike in Berlin

Two climate activists are continuing their hunger strike in Germany's capital to pressure the government to take action against climate change.



Wolfgang Metzeler-Kick, who has been on a hunger strike for 34 days, told Anadolu that they are demanding from the government to immediately announce meaningful and binding targets for combatting climate change.



"I call on our Chancellor Olaf Scholz to make a government declaration," the 49-year-old activist said, adding that he should urge the public about the seriousness of the climate crisis, and set strong and binding targets on reducing carbon emissions.



Metzeler-Kick and his friends set up a protest camp in Berlin's government district, near the Federal Chancellery, to make their voice heard by government officials.



Richard Cluse, who joined the hunger strike almost two weeks ago, said they will continue their protest until the chancellor announces a radical change in climate policy, and takes concrete steps to fight the climate crisis.



The activists pitched tents on a grassy lot across the street from the Federal Chancellery, and hung banners with slogans, including "It's time to speak up Chancellor Scholz: We are heading towards a climate catastrophe", "Hunger strike for climate justice," and "Starve until you are honest."



German climate activists are heavily criticizing the government for further investing in fossil fuel infrastructure, and endangering the future of humankind. They are demanding a radical change in politics and society in order to be able to contain the already devastating consequences of global warming.