France may consider sanctions to push Israel for more aid into Gaza

France on Tuesday said it may consider imposing sanctions to push Israel to allow entry of more humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne said France was one of the first countries to propose EU sanctions on illegal Jewish settlers in the West Bank who were involved in violent actions against Palestinians.

"There must be levers of influence and there are multiple levers, going up to sanctions to let humanitarian aid cross checkpoints," he told public broadcasters RFI and France 24.

France urges openings of humanitarian corridors in the north and south, in Rafah and Gaza, so that at least 300 trucks can pass through, Sejourne said.

He added that France will continue to work for an immediate cease-fire and a peaceful solution to the long-lasting Israeli-Palestine conflict on the basis of a two-state solution.

Israel has waged a military offensive on the Palestinian territory since an Oct. 7 cross-border attack by Hamas which killed nearly 1,200 people.

Over 33,200 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 76,000 others injured besides causing mass destruction, displacement, and risk of disease and famine.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ), which in January issued an interim ruling ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

Indicating additional measures on March 28, the top court called on Israel to ensure "unhindered provision" of urgent aid to Gaza. The ICJ said "Palestinians in Gaza are no longer facing only a risk of famine ... but that famine is setting in."