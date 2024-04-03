Human rights organizations take Denmark to court over arms export to Israel

Four human rights organizations, including Amnesty International, filed a lawsuit Wednesday against Denmark for not complying with legal obligations in allowing arms exports to Israel, according to a joint statement.

Amnesty International Denmark, Oxfam Denmark, Mellemfolkeligt Samvirke and the Palestinian human rights organization, Al-Haq, filed the suit against the Foreign Ministry and the Danish National Police.

"The relevant authorities have today received the summons from the four organizations that have joined forces to stop Danish arms exports to Israel in order to protect civilians in Gaza and ensure that Denmark does not contribute to crimes against civilians and live up to its international obligations," it said.

The groups said Danish arms parts and other military material exported to Israel are currently being used to commit possible war crimes and contribute to a plausible genocide.

"This is contrary to the UN Arms Trade Treaty and the EU's Common Rules on Arms Exports, which clearly state that member states are obliged to refuse arms exports if there is a clear risk that the parts will be used to violate international law," they said.

The rights organizations demand the current permits for the permanent export of military equipment to Israel must be immediately revoked, including permits for the permanent export of parts and components under the F-35 fighter jet cooperation, where Danish weapons parts are sent to the US, which produces the F-35 fighter jets that are sold to Israel.



"We have asked the courts to grant the case a suspensive effect so that arms exports to Israel cannot take place while the case is pending because the potential damage from continuing to export is irreversible," said the groups.













