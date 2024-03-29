Storm Nelson wreaks havoc in Spain, leaving 4 dead

Waves hit the west dock and the sailing school at the port in Palma de Mallorca, Majorca island, eastern Spain, 27 March 2024. (EPA Photo)

Four people died as Storm Nelson unleashed heavy downpours across Spain, officials said Thursday.

They drowned at sea as the storm wreaked havoc across the country.

A 32-year-old man who tried to save a 16-year-old boy who fell into the sea in the country's northeastern Tarragona region was caught in the huge waves and both died.

In northern Asturias, a British male tourist and a woman fell into the sea and drowned in waves up to 8 meters (26 feet) high.

Large parts of the country including the Andalusia and Catalonia regions have been affected by the storm, which brought powerful winds of 90 kilometers (56 miles) per hour in some regions.