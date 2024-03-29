'Smoke-in' planned in Berlin to waft in new cannabis law in Germany

Supporters of the legalization of cannabis in Germany are preparing to welcome the entry into force of a new law on Monday with a "smoke-in" at the Brandenburg Gate in the capital Berlin.



It would mark the start of "a new era," the hemp association said.



From 11:30 pm (2230 GMT) on Sunday evening, people were being invited to gather at the iconic monument to smoke marijuana in public - but only when the law comes into force.



"You can light up at midnight," the hemp association said.



The event has been officially registered with the police as a demonstration.



Smaller events are then planned for Easter Monday in other cities for "the cannabis community to welcome and celebrate the entry into force of the Cannabis Act."



The major cities of Leipzig, Hamburg, Nuremberg, Heidelberg, Regensburg, Dortmund, and Cologne are among those scheduled to have smoke-ins or other events.



The landmark legislation allows for adult possession of up to 25 grams of cannabis for personal use in public. Three live cannabis plants will be legal in one's own home and up to 50 grams of cannabis for personal use there.



Smoking weed in public spaces is still to be banned in schools, sports facilities and within 100 metres of these locations.

