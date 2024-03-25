PKK supporters in Belgium provoke, attack Turkish community in Limburg province

Belgium police used water cannons to control an altercation initiated by PKK terror group sympathizers who were raising provocative slogans while passing through an area of Turkish-origin citizens in the Heusden-Zolder district of Limburg province near the capital Brussels and their attack on them.

A group of PKK sympathizers were returning from Nevruz (spring) celebrations on Sunday morning in their cars, carrying flags symbolizing the PKK terrorist organization, but when they passed through a street primarily populated by Turkish-origin citizens, they shouted provocative slogans.

The Turks responded to the group, resulting in an altercation.

Police teams arrived at the scene, where some vehicles had been set on fire, forcing them to use water cannons to control the situation.

Deputy Mayor Yasin Gul of Heusden-Zolder told Anadolu that PKK sympathizers assaulted a Turkish-origin citizen while chanting provocative slogans.

"We've been living here as Western European Turks for 60 years. We have never had such an incident in our municipality before," Gul said.

He said nearly one-fourth of the municipality's population are of Turkish descent.

Local authorities had already taken precautions in response to reports that PKK sympathizers from neighboring cities and countries were attending the Nevruz event, he added.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG/PYD is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.





