German police arrest 2 Daesh/ISIS suspects for planning attacks in Sweden

German police arrested two suspects for planning terror attacks in Sweden, authorities said Tuesday.

The two Afghan nationals were linked to the Daesh terror group's Khorasan branch (ISPK), the Federal Prosecutor's Office said in a statement.

They received orders from the terror group to carry out an attack in Europe after Quran-burning provocations in Sweden and other Scandinavian countries, according to prosecutors.

Investigations have revealed that they made concrete preparations for an attack in Stockholm, in an area near parliament.

"In particular, they researched the local conditions around the possible crime scene on the Internet, and tried several times, albeit unsuccessfully, to obtain weapons," said prosecutors.

The suspects were expected to appear before an investigating judge and respond to the accusations later Tuesday.









