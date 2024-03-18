EU likely to impose sanctions on violent Israeli settlers: Spain’s foreign minister

The EU will likely adopt sanctions on a group of violent Israeli settlers on Monday, Spain's top diplomat said ahead of an EU foreign ministers meeting in Brussels.

During the last foreign ministers' meeting, 26 states were in favor of the sanctions — just one short of the needed consensus. However, Jose Manuel Albares told the media that it "looks like" they will be adopted on Monday.

During the foreign ministers' meeting, the states will also discuss Spain and Ireland's proposal on whether possible Israeli violations of international and human rights law violate the EU-Israel Association Agreement.

Albares said this could be an excellent leverage point to force Israel to engage in negotiations.

"What we want is to bring everyone to the table of peace… we have to use all disposable tools to get an immediate cease-fire, humanitarian assistance and compliance with international humanitarian law," he said ahead of the meeting.

The ultimate goal, he said, is a two-state solution in which the international community recognizes a viable Palestine state that lives alongside Israel in peace.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will also join the EU meeting to discuss the crisis in Gaza and other global conflicts.

Meanwhile, Albares lamented the humanitarian crisis gripping the Gaza Strip.

The EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that Gaza is "no longer on the brink of famine, but in a state of famine" which Israel is using as "a weapon of war."

Albares said that, while Spain is attempting to deliver much-needed humanitarian aid to the region via the Open Arms maritime mission and airdrops, these efforts are "a drop in the ocean" in comparison to what is required.

"What is needed are land entrances… what is needed is for trucks with humanitarian aid to be able to enter like they used to," he added.















