Italy welcomes appointment of new Palestinian prime minister

This handout picture provided by the Palestinian Authority's Press Office (PPO) shows Palestinian President Mahmud Abbas (L) posing with the newly appointed Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa, in Ramallah on March 14, 2024. (AFP)

Italy's Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Saturday welcomed the appointment of the Palestinian Authority's new Prime Minister Mohammed Mustafa.

"We continue to collaborate with (Palestinian Authority) on reforms and to work towards the 'two Peoples - two States' solution, the only guarantee of lasting peace and stability in the region," Tajani wrote on X.

On Thursday, Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas appointed Mustafa, head of the Palestinian Investment Fund, as the new prime minister.

Mustafa is known for his various roles in institutions such as the World Bank. He also previously served as deputy prime minister.