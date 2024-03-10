News Europe Portugal shifts firmly to the right in parliamentary polls

Portugal shifts firmly to the right in parliamentary polls

According to media projections, Portugal has undergone a noticeable shift towards the conservative side in the recent snap parliamentary elections on Sunday. Reliable surveys conducted by state TV station RTP after the elections indicate that the leading candidate Luís Montenegro and his conservative party, the Democratic Alliance (AD), have emerged victorious with a possible 33% of the total votes.

DPA EUROPE Published March 11,2024 Subscribe

Media forecasts suggest Portugal has shifted significantly to the right in snap parliamentary elections held on Sunday.



A voter survey by the state TV station RTP, seen as reliable and based on post-election polls, shows the conservative Democratic Alliance (AD) led by top candidate Luís Montenegro won the election and could receive up to 33% of the vote.



Pedro Nuno Santos' Socialist Party (PS), in power for eight years, would come in second with up to 29%.



Far-right Chega (Enough) improved from just over 7% in the last election at the beginning of 2022 to up to a 17% share now.



Other Portuguese media such as Público newspaper published similar figures to RTP in the evening shortly after the last polling stations in the Azores closed at 9 pm (2200 GMT).



If the vote count confirms these results, forming a government is likely to prove difficult.













