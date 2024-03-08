German duo gets reduced sentences for faked Covid vaccination papers

An employee of a Munich pharmacy was sentenced to two and a half years in prison for more than 1,000 fake coronavirus vaccination certificates.



Her acquaintance, who sold the vaccination certificates on the darknet, received a prison sentence of three years and nine months for, among other things, violations of the Infection Protection Act, a spokesman for the Munich I Regional Court said on Friday.



For both of them, part of the sentence has already been served through time spent in pre-trial detention.



The duo's guilt was already certain following a ruling by the regional court in November 2022.



But after a referral back by the Federal Court of Justice, the regional court had to decide again on the sentence.



The woman's sentence was reduced by six months and the man's by three months. The judgement is final.



The two forged vaccination certificates on a large scale over several months in 2021. The defendant offered these for sale on the Darknet and is said to have earned a total of over €130,000 ($142,000).



The fact that the pharmacy employee got away with a lower prison sentence than her accomplice was also due to her early confession.



The court emphasized that the man, on the other hand, acted with greater criminal energy and benefited financially solely from the systematic forgeries.



According to the court, the woman in her mid-fifties had a brief affair with the man in his late thirties in 2017 and then had a toxic relationship with him in which, according to the court, she repeatedly tried to secure the man's affection through financial favours.



