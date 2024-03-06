Germany is ‘on right track’ to reduce irregular migration: Chancellor Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Wednesday said his country is "on the right track" to address irregular migration following measures agreed between the government and the federal states.



"Last year, we probably initiated the most fundamental changes in 20 or 25 years regarding irregular migration, with corresponding consequences. We can now report declining figures," Scholz told a news conference in Berlin.



"However, we must not sit back and relax now, but we must all work through what we have agreed in concrete terms. We must also ensure that we always stay on top of this issue," he said.



His remarks came following a meeting with the premiers of the federal states to discuss the migration crisis, economic and social issues.



Scholz said while they have taken significant measures to reduce the number of illegal migrants, they have also introduced reforms for the better integration of legitimate refugees, who fled wars, violence, or persecution.



"Work bans that previously existed for refugees have largely been lifted. So now it's about us - municipalities, federal states and the government - to implement these measures," he said.



"We should do everything we can, so that as many as possible of those refugees quickly find work, contribute to our economic performance, and also a better coexistence in Germany," Scholz added.













