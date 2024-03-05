Swedish court indicts man for executing 2 people on behalf of Daesh terror group in Syria

A local court in southern Sweden on Tuesday indicted a man in his 50s on charges of executing two people on behalf of the Daesh terror group in Syria.

A court in Blekinge County charged the man with a serious war crime for jointly and in agreement with others executing two unarmed people who were protected by wartime laws, District Attorney Reena Devgun said in a press statement.

He is now facing charges for killing two unarmed people for Daesh in Syria between May and June 2015.

The name of the man from Ronneby city was not revealed in the statement, which also stated that he had also been charged with mutilating a deceased person in public.

The indictment refers to extremely serious crimes committed during the Syrian war.

The investigation has been extensive and complicated, with interrogations taking place in several countries, District Attorney Devgun said, adding that the investigation was carried out jointly with Belgium and in close collaboration with Germany.















