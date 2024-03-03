Police raid Berlin buildings amid hunt for far-left RAF terrorists

Two people were arrested in connection with the hunt for two fugitive suspected terrorist members of the far-left Red Army Faction (RAF) in Berlin, the State Criminal Police Office of Lower Saxony said on Sunday morning.







The identity of the two people is currently being investigated, a spokeswoman said, after the large-scale raid in the capital's Friedrichshain district.







The sounds of gunshots were heard at one location during the arrest, but no one was injured, she said.







The searches began at 07:30 (0630 GMT) and involved members of the national and city police forces.







They are looking for Ernst-Volker Staub and Burkhard Garweg, two other suspected terrorist members of the RAF who are still on the run.







The authorities have been searching for fugitive members of the RAF, also known as the Baader-Meinhof Group, for more than 30 years.







Sunday's detentions come days after the arrest of suspected far-left RAF terrorist Daniela Klette last week.







Klette, 65, was arrested in her rental apartment in Berlin on Monday evening. She had been a fugitive for 30 years but was found living under a false name in the middle of the German capital.







The authorities accuse the trio of attempted murder and a series of serious robberies between 1999 and 2016.







The RAF was founded in 1968 by far-left extremists Andreas Baader, Gudrun Ensslin and Ulrike Meinhof, with members active well into the 1990s. It was also known as the Baader-Meinhof Gang.







Like Klette, Staub and Garweg belonged to the third generation of the former RAF.







During their active time, the then Deutsche Bank boss Alfred Herrhausen (1989) and Treuhand boss Detlev Karsten Rohwedder (1991) were murdered and Herrhausen's driver seriously injured.







The RAF murdered more than 30 people during their reign of terrorbut disbanded in 1998.







The group justified its attacks back then with the aim of destroying the capitalist social order in West Germany. There is widespread speculation they were part funded by the Communist East German state and its secret police arm, the Stasi.