Russia on Wednesday said it further advanced in the eastern Avdiivka district in Ukraine on Wednesday, claiming two more settlements had been captured over the past day.

Settlements of Pobieda and Stepove are now under Russian control, the Defense Ministry said in a statement.

According to Dmitry Likhovoy, a Ukrainian military spokesman, troops had pulled back voluntarily to terrain more suitable for defense.

Commenting on withdrawal of the Ukrainian troops from the strategic city at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, President Volodymyr Zelesnkyy had said it was because the Western partners keep Ukraine at "an artificial deficit of weapons."

Meanwhile, Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoygu inspected the defense industry facilities in the Tula region, north of Moscow.

Shoygu demanded to shorten terms of arms deliveries to the battle zone, saying emphasis should be on ammunition for multiple rocket launchers and drones.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's armed forces launched a drone attack on the Russian city of Belgorod, with the Defense Ministry saying two unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down while approaching the settlement.

Russia launched its "special military operation" in Ukraine in February 2022. The West has vowed to continue supporting Kyiv, but due to disagreements over aid in the US, and apparent shortage of Ukraine's military resources, it is said Russia has gained the upper hand.