Belgium announces more than $216 million in additional military aid for Ukraine

Belgium on Wednesday announced €200 million ($216.7 million) in additional military aid for Ukraine.

"Belgium is stepping up with €200 million in ammunition aid, aligning with the initiative of Czech President Pavel," Foreign Minister Hajda Lahbib wrote X. "Ukraine's fight for freedom is also about respecting our values and ensuring our security," she wrote and added that Belgium will support Ukraine for as long as it takes.

Pavel said Feb. 17 that his country identified 800,000 artillery shells abroad that could be sent to Ukraine within weeks if funding from partners is secured.

President Emmanuel Macron on Feb.15 remarked at a summit to support Ukraine in Paris that France is open to the plan.

And Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte announced that the Netherlands will provide €100 million in aid to help buy the ammunition.