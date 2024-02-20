Italy to hold G7 video call on second anniversary of Ukraine war

Leaders of the Group of Seven (G7) major industrialized nations will meet via video conference on Saturday, the second anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also to take part.



As acting G7 chair, Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni will chair the conference, her office in Rome announced on Tuesday. The meeting will focus on Ukraine support.



Italy, together with the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Canada and Japan make up the G7.



This is the first official conference of the G7 prime ministers since Italy took over the presidency at the beginning of the year.



A joint declaration is to be adopted at the end of the video conference.



Meloni's ultra-right government has been one of Ukraine's most reliable supporters to date. She recently assured Zelensky of the G7 countries' continued support.



Meloni also announced that Russia's war against its neighbour would be the focus of Italy's G7 presidency.



