German minister calls for closer ties with African states, to counter Russian, Chinese influence

German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius speaks on stage during the 60th Munich Security Conference (MSC) at the Bayerischer Hof hotel in Munich, southern Germany, on February 17, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Germany should develop closer ties with African states, despite political differences, in order to counter the influence of Russia and China, Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on Saturday.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference, Pistorius said the Western world in general, and Germany in particular, needs to change its approach towards the African states in the face of new global challenges.

"In the past, we had too often the situation that, especially countries from Europe, or the Western world, came and told the governments in Africa and elsewhere, well we're more smarter than you, we've more experience, and we tell you now what's the best solution for you," he said.

This approach has failed, Pistorius stressed, and said they need to develop a new strategic approach towards African states, which should seek closer dialogue rather than lecturing them on their political systems or democratic standards.

"If we refuse to cooperate with certain African states because they do not fully meet our standards, our values, then Russia will step in. Usually, (this is) not for the good of the country or the stability of the region. What will we have gained then? Not much, to be honest," Pistorius said.

Besides Russia, he also named China as a geopolitical rival of Western democracies in the African content.

He said it is important for Germany and European countries to maintain close dialogue with African states, and take steps towards closer cooperation.

"We have to stay present, because we need ears and eyes there, to know and see what's going on," Pistorius said.

"We have to be there, and have patience with their path to democracy," he added.