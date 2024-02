Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto was hospitalised with suspected pericarditis in Rome overnight, his ministry said on Tuesday.

Crosetto, 60, was "in very good shape and could be discharged later in the day, but health checks were still ongoing," a ministry source added.

He suffered severe chest pains and walked to the emergency room of the San Carlo di Nancy hospital in Rome, the ministry said.

He was monitored and underwent a heart coronography, the statement added.