Hundreds of flights grounded in Germany amid strikes

Hundreds of flights were canceled at Germany's major airports on Thursday as security staff began a one-day strike over an ongoing dispute over pay.



The strike grounded more than 1,100 flights in 11 airports, including the country's busiest international airport Frankfurt, affecting more than 200,000 passengers.



Frankfurt airport said the strike will cause major disruptions and flight cancelations throughout the day, and advised passengers not to come to the airport as security checkpoints were closed.



"Please contact your airline or travel operator for information regarding your flight. Transfer and connecting passengers should also expect strong disruptions and delays due to the strike," the airport operator said in a statement.



Major disruptions and flight cancellations were also expected at Hamburg, Bremen, Hannover, Berlin, Cologne/Bonn, Dusseldorf, Leipzig/Halle, Dresden, Erfurt, and Stuttgart airports.



Authorities have said security staff at Munich and Nuremberg airports will not join the strike action, however delays and flight cancelations could still be possible, due to the nationwide disruptions to flight operations.



The Ver.di union had announced the warning strike earlier this week after the third round of collective bargaining negotiations with the Federal Association of Aviation Security Companies (BDLS) failed to produce a result.



The union, which represents around 25,000 security staff, is demanding a €2.80 ($3.02) pay rise per hour, increased bonuses, and higher rates for overtime pay.