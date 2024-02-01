Bomb squad detonates explosive device found near Israel’s embassy in Stockholm

Police officers are seen outside the Israeli embassy in Stockholm, January 31, 2024. (AFP Photo)

Swedish police cordoned off roads around the Israeli embassy in Stockholm on Wednesday after a suspected dangerous object was discovered.

The national bomb squad determined that the object was a genuine explosive device and detonated it, the local TV4 channel reported.

Embassy personnel discovered the object and alerted the police around lunchtime.

"It was at the fence of the embassy area," said Rebecca Landberg, the press spokesperson for the police.

The police have launched a preliminary investigation.

They brought dog patrol there, and after examining the object for the first time, a decision were made to extend the cordons, Swedish Television (SVT) reported.

"Today we were subject to an attempted attack against the Embassy of Israel in Stockholm and its employees. We thank the Swedish authorities for their swift response. We will not be intimidated by terror," Israel's Ambassador to Sweden, Ziv Nevo Kulman, wrote on X.