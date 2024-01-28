Around 50,000 people take to the streets in Hamburg to protest far right

Hundreds of thousands of protesters on Sunday took to the streets of Hamburg, Germany to protest racism, xenophobia, and the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.

The demonstration was held under the slogan "For our democracy and diversity."

Speaking at the demonstration organized by the Fridays for Future movement, Iranian television producer Michel Abdollahi said: "We will be on the streets until the Nazis are gone."

"I don't want to lose my homeland for the second time, and you certainly don't either," Abdollahi said. "Let the Nazis go, let us stay here."

Similar protests were held on Saturday in various cities throughout Germany with the participation of hundreds of thousands of people.

The most recent protests were triggered by reports that the far-right Alternative for Germany had secret plans for mass deportations of foreigners, even ones naturalized in Germany, should the party come to power.