Top French court rules large parts of new immigration law go against constitution

Parts of a contested new French immigration law go against the constitution and must be scrapped, France's Constitutional Council said on Thursday.

The council, a body that validates the constitutionality of laws, annulled around half of the articles in the law, which was passed in December, including restrictions on family reunifications and student residency permits, and making residing in France illegally a crime.

Most of the articles were scrapped for procedural reasons.