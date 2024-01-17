Poland to prioritize strengthening Euro-Atlantic unity during presidency of European Council

Polish President Andrzej Duda said Wednesday that Warsaw will prioritize strengthening Euro-Atlantic unity when it takes the presidency of the European.

"Poland will take over the presidency of the European Council in early 2025. Among the priorities that we will adopt during our presidency for us and for the European Union will be strengthening the Euro-Atlantic unity. More Europe in the US and more US in the united Europe. More common interests and more common economic relations also more common relations in security," Duda said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

He said the Euro-Atlantic bound is fundamental and pays off both ways.

"Euro-Atlantic bound is a fundamental thing. History has taught Europe and the USA that this is a relationship that pays off both ways.

When there is a big war in Europe, the US has to come and fix the thing and support Europe. So, Europe regains its peace. People die in Europe and US soldiers die. So the best thing is to keep cooperation all the time to prevent war. So that we can keep the security balance that is badly needed. It is clear to me that strengthening the Euro-Atlantic bond is a fundamental thing," he said.

Duda said that Poland's other priorities will be to admit new member states to the bloc and the energy security of Europe.

"Ukraine, Moldova and Western Balkans state as well as the energy security of Europe," said Duda.

Meanwhile, Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic said Europe needs the US involved in whatever happens in elections.

"Europe needs the USA involved attached to the values and principles of freedom, democracy and peace. That is why whatever happens in the elections in November. We have to strive for an engaged USA regarding assistance to Ukraine," said Plenkovic.

He added that the EU should meanwhile strengthen its defense capacity.

"The European Union should strengthen its defense capabilities. The capabilities whether its air force or land forces or marine," said Plenkovic.

Hungarian President Katalin Novak said the European Union has to support Ukraine in its protection of its homeland but avoid escalation of the war.

"We have to avoid to find ourselves in the third world war. NATO is not at war, European Union is not at war for now. We have to avoid the military getting involved and also escalation of the war," said Novak.