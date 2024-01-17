EU Commission head pledges prolonged help to Italy’s flood-ravaged region

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, left, greets Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni as she attends a meeting at the town hall of Forlì, Italy, Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2024. (AP Photo)

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen pledged on Wednesday that Italy will keep having the EU on its side, as she returned with Premier Giorgia Meloni to the areas in Emilia Romagna region where last May's devastating floods killed 15 people.

"What I remember most is this huge mass of mud and the enormous solidarity of men and women helping each other," von der Leyen said in a joint press conference with Meloni, recalling her first visit to the Italian northern region in the immediate aftermath of the extreme weather event that caused billion of euros in damages, hitting the core of Emilia Romagna's agricultural production.

"The EU was at your side from day one. My message is: we continue to stand with you now. We are with you for the long haul," she added.

The head of the EU executive arm also praised cooperation with Rome, noting that-thanks to a revision in the Italian EU-funded National Recovery and Resilience Plan-€1.2 billion have already been dedicated to this region, to finance both reconstruction and climate change prevention projects.

"We want to help you get back on your feet and be more resilient," von der Leyen added, promising additional funds in the coming months.