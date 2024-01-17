BRITAINS PRINCESS OF WALES TO BE IN HOSPITAL UP TO 2 WEEKS AFTER PLANNED SURGERY

Britain's Princess of Wales to be in hospital up to 2 weeks after planned surgery

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales reacts during her visit to Royal Naval Air Station (RNAS) Yeovilton in Ilchester, south west England on September 18, 2023. (AFP File Photo)

The UK's Princess of Wales will be in the hospital for 14 days after undergoing a planned abdominal surgery, Kensington Palace said Wednesday.

"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for ten to fourteen days, before returning home to continue her recovery," the Palace said in a statement.

She was admitted to The London Clinic on Tuesday for the surgery, it said.

Catherine is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter, based on current medical advice.

The princess, 42, wishes to apologize for the postponement of the upcoming engagements, added the Palace.