UK FOREIGN SECRETARY MEETS WITH KOSOVOS PRESIDENT, BRITISH TROOPS IN PRISTINA

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron held a series of meetings Thursday in Kosovo's capital, including with President Vjosa Osmani and British troops stationed in the country as part of the NATO-led KFOR peacekeeping mission.

During his official visit to Pristina, Cameron emphasized the UK's support for Kosovo's sovereignty and recognition as an independent state in the international arena.

''The meeting discussed the excellent relations between Kosovo and Great Britain, the commitment to deepening interstate cooperation, the strengthening of Kosovo's international position, as well as the security situation in the region and beyond," said a statement from Osmani's office.

Cameron later visited British troops at NATO's camp and said the role of the peacekeeping mission is vital in Kosovo.

''Kosovo deserves stability, security and prosperity, and we want to help with all those agendas,'' he said.

Cameron arrived in Pristina on Wednesday for the two-day official visit.

He earlier met with Prime Minister Albin Kurti and Foreign Minister Donika Gervalla-Schwarz and they spoke about Kosovo's security, economy and fight against corruption.

Kosovo declared its independence from Serbia in 2008, with most UN member states including the U.S., the UK, France, Germany and Türkiye recognizing it as an autonomous country.

Serbia, however, still considers Kosovo as its territory.