Hundreds of flights canceled in Spain due to planned walkout

An Iberia Airlines passenger jet passes over British Airways aircraft as it lands at Heathrow Airport in west London in a March 21, 2010 file photo. (REUTERS)

A planned four day strike action by ground workers of Spain's Iberia Airlines forced the cancellation of more than 400 flights next week, a move expected to affect more than 45,000 passengers.

The Spanish flag carrier said it cancelled a total of 444 flights for Jan. 5-8, which coincides with the Three Kings' Day holiday.

The company in a statement said it would offer alternative travel options for the affected passengers.