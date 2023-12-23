A pro-Palestinian demonstration incalling for an end to the war in thedrew a great number of people on Saturday.Demonstrators marched from thedistrict of the German capital to thein the city centre under the slogan "."Organizers registered a protest for 5,000 people. Thewas proceeding peacefully, a spokesman said.Marchers woreand carried placards condemning the bombing of theas a war crime. They called for freedom for, waving Palestinian flags.They chanted: "Stop the, stop the war, stop the."A Berlin branch of the opposition hard-lefthad called the protest. It urged the German government to work towards an immediate and durableand for the blockade on theto be lifted.Humanitarian aid should be allowed in to provide for the civilian population,said.