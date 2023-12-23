Pro-Palestinian protesters rally in Berlin to call for end to Israel-Gaza war

Published December 23,2023
Subscribe
A pro-Palestinian demonstration in Berlin
calling for an end to the war in the Gaza Strip
drew a great number of people on Saturday.
Demonstrators marched from the Kreuzberg
district of the German capital to the Brandenburg Gate
in the city centre under the slogan "Solidarity with Palestine
."
Organizers registered a protest for 5,000 people. The gathering
was proceeding peacefully, a spokesman said.
Marchers wore Palestinian scarves
and carried placards condemning the bombing of the Gaza Strip
as a war crime. They called for freedom for Palestine
, waving Palestinian flags.
They chanted: "Stop the murder
, stop the war, stop the Gaza genocide
."
A Berlin branch of the opposition hard-left Die Linke
had called the protest. It urged the German government to work towards an immediate and durable ceasefire
and for the blockade on the Gaza Strip
to be lifted.
Humanitarian aid should be allowed in to provide for the civilian population, Die Linke
said.