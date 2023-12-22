Germany says it will not force Ukrainian refugees to return and fight

Ukraine's problems with mobilizing soldiers to fend off the Russian invasion will have no practical consequences for Ukrainians living in Germany, according to German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann.



"It will not be the case that we force people to do compulsory military service or military service against their will," Buschmann told dpa.



It was good that the war refugees from Ukraine had been accepted into Germany in an uncomplicated procedure and had been given the opportunity to work, the minister said.



"After all, we are endeavouring to get more people from Ukraine into work and fewer of them end up living on social security," he added.



Discussions are currently ongoing in Ukraine about how the army can recruit more soldiers. The military wants to mobilize an additional 450,000 to 500,000 men.



The Ukrainian Ministry of Defence has been appealing to Ukrainian men living abroad to return home and defend their country against the Russian invasion as soldiers, nearly two years into the conflict.



Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians are registered as war refugees in Germany and other countries. Officially, men between the ages of 18 and 60 who are fit for military service are not allowed to leave the country, although many nonetheless managed to leave.



"I can't imagine, as our constitution stipulates that no German citizen has to serve in the armed forces against their will, that we can force people from other countries to do so," said Buschmann.



