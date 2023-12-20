GERMANYS FM BAERBOCK: EU ASYLUM REFORM WAS LONG OVERDUE

News Europe Germany's FM Baerbock: EU asylum reform was 'long overdue'

Germany's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock stressed in his comments on Wednesday: "It is crucial and long-awaited to reach an agreement on reforming the European asylum system."

In view of the freedom of movement in Europe, reliable rules in this area are needed for everyone, the Green politician announced in Berlin on Wednesday. She conceded that not all of Germany's concerns had been addressed in the agreement.



Representatives of the EU member states and the European Parliament announced the deal on Wednesday morning after years of talks.



For the first time, the EU states would be obliged to take part in a so-called solidarity mechanism to distribute migrants, Baerbock stressed. "Because the inhumane conditions at the EU's external border must not remain the face that Europe shows to the world."



The Greens and the hard-left Die Linke party in Germany in particular were concerned about human rights standards during the negotiations.



"As Germany, we were unable to get our way on the blanket exemption of children and families from border procedures," Baerbock conceded. "We will now pay all the more attention to ensuring that the new asylum system is fair, organized and based on solidarity."















