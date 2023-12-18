German military brigade in Lithuania to be operational by 2027

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius and his Lithuanian counterpart Arvydas Anusauskas signed an agreement in Vilnius on Monday under which the German Bundeswehr will station up to 5,000 soldiers there to be combat-ready by 2027.



Pistorius described the signing of the agreement as a "historic moment." For both countries, this marks a "milestone", the German minister is quoted as saying by public broadcaster ARD.



Anusauskas, for his part, also called the signing a "historic decision for both Lithuania and Germany," which he said would significantly strengthen their defense potential.



In addition, this long-term commitment by Germany will increase NATO's deterrence and collective defense capability, the Lithuanian minister said.



"Russia's aggressive policy is the greatest threat to us," according to Anusauskas.



Pistorius pointed out that this was "new territory for the Bundeswehr."

"Never before has the Bundeswehr, never before has Germany permanently stationed troops outside of Germany, with a permanent component of soldiers," he added.



The agreement stipulates that the NATO partners Germany and Lithuania must ensure that the new German combat brigade is fully operational in the Baltic Republic by 2027.



An extensive infrastructure is to be built for the brigade in Rudninkai near the capital Vilnius and in Rukla near Kaunas, ARD reported.



According to the agreement, Lithuania is to provide the necessary military and civilian infrastructure for the troops and their families.



"We will work together to ensure that they have access to education, health care and other services in their native language," said Anusauskas.



The Lithuanian politician added that it should also be ensured that their families can integrate into the Lithuanian labor market.



Anusauskas was also confident that the German soldiers and their families would soon become an "integral part of our society."