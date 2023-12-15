Tensions rise as Berlin police intervene in university protest in solidarity with Gaza

A peaceful demonstration by students at Berlin's Free University to draw attention to Israeli attacks in Gaza, took a dramatic turn as police intervened in response to a request from the school administration.

In the auditorium of the Rostlaube building, a significant number of students gathered to express dissatisfaction with Israel and the administration's "one-sided stance on the violence in Palestine."

Students prominently displayed images of children they claimed were victims of the conflict in Gaza, alongside Palestinian flags and banners bearing messages such as "Stop the genocide in Gaza" and "Over 8,000 children have been killed in Gaza, where is the condemnation?"

Despite warnings from the administration to vacate the premises, the students remained seated, steadfast in their commitment to carry out the protest.

The demonstration included presentations addressing the situation in Palestine, Gaza and broader developments in the Middle East.

Chants echoing through the auditorium included: "Freedom for Palestine" and "Germany finances, Israel bombs."

After the protest that lasted several hours, police removed students from the auditorium upon the request from the administration.

The police's forceful intervention against the students drew attention and many left the auditorium voluntarily.

A group of four people, meanwhile, carrying the Israeli flag, sat in the back row of the auditorium during the protest.