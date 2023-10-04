Scholz hails 'historic turning point' with EU migration deal

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz welcomed an EU deal Wednesday on the final part of an overhaul for rules on how the bloc handles asylum seekers and irregular migrants as "historic".

Scholz called the agreement "good news" after Italy and Germany settled a row over charities rescuing migrants stranded in the Mediterranean. "The reform will be effective in limiting irregular migration in Europe and provide lasting relief to countries like Germany. A historic turning point," he said on social media platform X, formerly Twitter.



























