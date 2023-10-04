EU gives away 36,000 train tickets to young Europeans

Thirty-six thousand young Europeans are once again being given the chance to win free passes for train travel across the continent.



The European Commission launched the next round of the DiscoverEU travel programme on Wednesday. Young adults can apply for the tickets until October 18 at 12:00, the Commission said.



Citizens of EU countries as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Northern Macedonia, Norway, Serbia and Turkey can participate.



Anyone born between January 1 and December 31, 2005 can take part.



Those who want to win a free rail pass must first prove their knowledge in a small quiz.



The winners will be able to travel through Europe for up to 30 days between March 1, 2024 and May 31, 2025.



Participants with a disability or health problems can be accompanied on their travel.



The DiscoverEU programme started in 2018 and is the brainchild of activists Vincent-Immanuel Herr and Martin Speer, who wanted to give every EU citizen an Interrail ticket on their 18th birthday and allow them to get to know the continent.



