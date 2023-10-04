Czech Republic, Poland start police checks on border with Slovakia

Czech and Polish police began imposing tighter controls on people crossing the border from Slovakia on Wednesday, amid heightened concerns about irregular migration.



Officials in the Czech Republic apprehended more than two dozen migrants within the first few hours, most of them from Syria, authorities said Wednesday on X, formerly Twitter.



The checks are being carried out on a random basis at 17 road, seven rail and three waterway crossings and other points along the 250-kilometre border.



The measure aims to prevent people from bringing migrants to Europe on the Balkan route and initially is set to apply to October 13, although it is likely to be extended.



The controls are being carried out in consultation with Poland and Austria, which are also raising their guard on their borders with Slovakia, the Czech Interior Ministry said.



Poland's border guard began tightening controls at the eight road and three rail border crossings with Slovakia.



Poland, the Czech Republic and Slovakia are part of the Schengen area, a zone without internal borders. But Schengen rules allow for the temporary imposition of border controls.











